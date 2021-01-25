FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet & warm start to the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some patchy fog for the morning commute will give way to increasing rain chances this afternoon and evening. The rains will be driven by an approaching cold front, but highs will still reach the mid 70s for many before any rain develops.
Scattered showers remain possible tonight as the front likely stalls just to our south. Fog could again be an issue for some on Tuesday morning, with temperatures starting out in the low 60s.
Scattered rains will remain possible on Tuesday as the front meanders nearby. It will be another day of above-normal temperatures as highs climb into the low 70s.
Good rain chances are expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a stronger cold front moves through the region.
In its wake, Thursday’s highs will only reach the upper 50s, with Friday morning lows in the 30s.
