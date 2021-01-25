Diabetes and COVID-19 Vaccine

9News Donovan Jackson spoke with Dr. Stephanie Coleman, primary care physician with Baton Rouge General Hospital, who says both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine trials included healthy diabetics. The outcome showed that the vaccine does not interact with any medications, or cause issues with blood glucose for a person with controlled diabetes. “However, whenever the body goes to any type of inflammatory response, or any type of immune response the blood glucose levels in the body can be elevated, so, it is very important for people with diabetes who get the COVID vaccine to closely monitor their blood sugar, especially for the first two to three days after receiving the vaccine,” said Dr. Coleman. Dr. Coleman says so far, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are equally effective for dealing with type one and type two diabetes.