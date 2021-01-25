Belle Rose woman wins WAFB’s ‘Garcia Did My Roof’ contest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Valarie Jackson, of Belle Rose, says her home was built back in the 70′s. Since then, the roof has gone through several hurricanes and storms. But for the past few years, the family says they’ve had to keep a tarp on the roof.
Jackson says it’s important for her to keep the home in great shape because it was originally for her mother.
“She worked & saved for it, and put the money on the side for the house. and She saved for it, and I’m just so happy to do this for her. Thank you [WAFB] Channel 9 and Garcia Roofing for my roof. On behalf of my mother, I love you, thank you,” Jackson said.
Jackson says four generations of her family have lived in the home and is looking forward to more memories being made.
