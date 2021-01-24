Sunday, January 24: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Jan. 24, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 380,255 total cases - 3,604 new cases
- 8,565 total deaths - 82 new deaths
- 1,641 patients in hospitals - decrease of 106 patients
- 215 patients on ventilators - decrease of 2 patients
- 320,025 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
