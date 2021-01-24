LSU puts up big-time fight in 69-65 loss to No. 4 South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team fought until the end but came up short against No. 4 South Carolina at the PMAC on Sunday, Jan. 24.
The Lady Tigers (6-7, 4-3 SEC) fell 69-65 to the Gamecocks (12-1, 7-0 SEC).
Khayla Pointer led LSU with 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Tiara Young added 16 points and six rebounds. Awa Trasi chipped in nine points and four rebounds.
Aliyah Boston had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead South Carolina. Three others scored in double figures.
LSU shot 42% from the field and 33% on 3-pointers. South Carolina made 47% of its shots but only 13% from beyond the arc. South Carolina led by as much as nine points, which was in the final minute. LSU led by as many as six points early in the third quarter.
LSU will travel to Athens, Ga. to take on Georgia on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
