Arrest made in deadly stabbing on Larkspur Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives have arrested a suspect in a deadly stabbing that occurred in the 2600 block of Larkspur Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 23.
According to BRPD, they have arrested Zachary James, 60, in connection to the death of Chad Ardoyne, 39.
James will be booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with second degree murder.
On Saturday, Jan. 23 Ardoyne was found deceased around 6:30 p.m., suffering from apparent stab wounds.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867
