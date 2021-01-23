Southern suffers first SWAC loss, falling 68-58 to Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team struggled shooting the ball in all three phases and took its first loss in SWAC play to Alabama A&M at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The Jaguars (3-5, 3-1 SWAC) fell 68-58 to the Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 SWAC).
Graduate transfer Harrison Henderson had a double-double to lead Southern in points (21) and rebounds (10). He was the only Jag player in double digits in either category. It was his highest-scoring output as a Jag and his third double-double of the season. His 10 boards were a game-high. Scotlandville’s Lamarcus Lee and Jayden Saddler added seven points each.
Garrett Hicks spearheaded the scoring for Alabama A&M. He finished with 27 points. He was 7-of-11 on 3-pointers, including back-to-back threes with 3:58 remaining to put the Bulldogs up by 15, their largest lead of the game.
Southern started off hot, jumping out to an early 9-0 lead but a 10-0 run by Alabama A&M erased that advantage. Southern retook the lead a few times but could not break away and trailed 34-31 at halftime. The Jags pulled within one point early in the second half but it was the closest they would get.
Southern was just 21-of-55 (38%) from the field, 2-of-10 (20%) on 3-pointers, and 14-of-25 (56%) on free throws. Alabama A&M was 23-of-56 (41%) from the field, 9-of-26 (35%) from beyond the arc, and 13-of-18 (72%) from the charity stripe.
The Jags will remain on the road and travel to Montgomery, Ala. to face Alabama State (1-4, 1-4 SWAC) on Monday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m.
