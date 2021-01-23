Nonprofits adapting for fundraisers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Baton Rouge nonprofits are struggling to fundraise during the pandemic. The Girl Scouts and Brownies are adjusting their cookie sales to online this year due to pandemic.
The scouts now have the choice of whether they want to sell or not, but one Brownie troop from Ascension Parish, is trying to do all they can to raise money for their troop and the non-profits they assist.
Brownie member, Skyleigh Pietsch says her troop has not been able to meet for the most part of the year but says that she is determined to sell as many cookies as possible to help her community.
“Whenever you get to sell cookies I say, hey do you want to get some cookies? And they buy it, it makes me very excited,” says Pietsch.
Place cookie orders online this year to choose direct shipments or personal deliveries. Click on the link below if you would like to order from Skyleigh’s troop.
