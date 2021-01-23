LDH confirmed an outbreak connected to Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LDH has confirmed an outbreak connected to Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament.
The tournament was held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on January 15 and16.
More than 20 reports of athletes, staff and attendees testing positive for COVID-19.
According to LDH, anyone who attended the tournament either day should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and should immediately contact their healthcare provider to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms.
Individuals who attended the event should monitor for the following COVID- 19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you do not have a healthcare provider, you can call 211 who can help you identify one. LDH has a list of COVID-19 test sites on its website.
