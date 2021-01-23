Former SU baseball coach Roger Cador remembers Hank Aaron

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern Hall of Famer Roger Cador, who was head coach of the Jaguar baseball team for 32 years, recalled his days in the Braves organization the same year Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record.
“Most people who would go to talk to him would want to talk about baseball,” said Cador. “But we talked about life in general and I think that’s why our relationship sustained for so many years.”
“Hammering Hank” passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, at the age of 86.
Aaron set the new home run record on April 8, 1974. It was his 715th career homer.
Cador was drafted by the Braves in the 10th round of the 1973 MLB Draft and played five seasons in the organization. He reached AAA in his final season of 1977.
As head coach of the Jags, Cador finished with a 913-597-1 (.604) record.
