Former ESPN Baton Rouge radio host Jordy Culotta starts new show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former ESPN Baton Rouge radio show host Jordy Culotta and producer Rivers Hughey are partnering on a brand new show called “The Jordy Culotta Show.”
“This is a project that Rivers and I have discussed for a while,” said Culotta. “We are looking forward to creating an environment featuring laughs, conversation, and sports.”
It is a daily live show that can be seen on YouTube.
Culotta joined ESPN Baton Rouge in 2010 and has hosted a morning drive time show since 2014. Hughey joined ESPN Baton Rouge in 2017 and produced “Off the Bench with Culotta and T-Bob” until April 2020.
The new show will debut Monday, Jan. 25.
