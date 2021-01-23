FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Foggy and damp start to the day, with a few sprinkles and a high of 64 degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Welcome to the weekend. Your Saturday is starting off a little bit dreary, picking up where we left off yesterday.
We’ve got fog, we’ve got drizzle and we’ve got humid conditions. After the fog burns off we’ll only have a 20 percent chance of a shower both Saturday and Sunday.
So if you have outdoor plans, go ahead and keep them. You should be okay.
It’s going to be cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 60′s and then warmer on Sunday. We’ll have high temperatures on Sunday in the mid 70′s.
Outside your door right now we’re at 58 degrees at about the 6 a.m. hour.
The road conditions are a little bit on the wet side this morning so exercise caution.
We’ll keep it at a 20 percent chance this morning, dial down to 10 percent for the remainder of the day.
But it is going to be a cloudy day with highs in the mid 60′s.
