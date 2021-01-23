Bryant wins second-straight all-around, as No. 5 LSU tops No. 11 Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU gymnastics team remained perfect early in the season with a win over No. 11 Georgia.
The Tigers (3-0, 2-0 SEC) defeated the Gymdogs (1-2, 1-2 SEC), 197.200-196.375.
Freshman Haleigh Bryant won the overall with a 39.475. It was her second-straight all-around win.
LSU opened the meet by jumping ahead on vault with a 49.275. Bryant led the way with a 9.900.
The Tigers kept their lead with a 49.125 on bars. Sami Durante was tops with a 9.900.
LSU extended its lead with a 49.350 on beam. Reagan Campbell showed out with a 9.950.
The Tigers then sealed the win on floor. Sarah Edwards got the high score with a 9.925.
LSU will hit the road to compete against Auburn (0-3, 0-3 SEC) on Friday, Jan. 29, at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.
