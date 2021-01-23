BRPD investigating officer involved shooting on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after an officer involved shooting that occurred on
Saturday, Jan. 23 around 12:40 a.m.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Scenic Highway.
Officials say a BRPD officer attempted to stop a white Chevrolet SUV around near Plank Road after witnessing traffic violations. The driver, also identified as the suspect, refused to stop and crashed the vehicle near Plank Road and Scenic Highway.
The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
As the officer approached the suspect, he noticed the suspect was in possession of a firearm.
The officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect.
Assisting officers arrived on scene and immediately began life saving measures on the suspect.
The suspect was then transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The officer was not injured in the shooting.
The suspect will be booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison once released from the hospital.
The officer was placed on administrative leave, per standard procedure.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.