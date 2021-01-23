BRFD investigating arson at vacant home in South Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire department is investigating a case of arson after a vacant house fire on January 23.
According to officials, the fire happened in the 1500 block of Fig Street around 1:30 a.m.
Fire crews say they arrived on scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was contained before it could damage neighboring buildings.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.
