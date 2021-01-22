Wildwood transitions to virtual for two weeks due to COVID-19 case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified of a positive COVID-19 case at Wildwood Elementary.
EBR school system said, “Upon return from Winter break, many of our school employees were under quarantine for reasons unrelated to the school. Out of an abundance of caution, the district has made the difficult decision to transition Wildwood Elementary to virtual learning effective January 22, 2021.”
Wildwood Elementary will return to in person learning on February 5, 2021.
The district will continue to consult with Health Centers in Schools, LDH and other local officials.
