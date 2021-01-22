Southern’s De’Anthony Nervis named SWAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Southern’s De’Anthony Nervis has been named SWAC Co-Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, conference officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The freshman from Houston, Texas finished first in the prelims with a time of 6.77 and second overall in the finals with a time of 6.76 in the 60-meter dash at the LSU Purple Tiger Invitational.
He currently has the No. 22 best time in NCAA Division I.
Nervis is also a member of the 4x400-meter relay team. He finished with a split time of 50.03 to help the Jags finish first. The team currently has the No. 40 best time in NCAA Division I.
Jackson State’s Chris Felix was the other SWAC Co-Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.
