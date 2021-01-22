Southern volleyball picked to finish 4th in SWAC

By Josh Auzenne | January 21, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 7:38 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern volleyball team was selected to finish fourth in the SWAC, based on a preseason poll that was voted on by league head coaches and sports information directors.

Prairie View was picked to finish first. Jackson State is predicted to finish second. Texas Southern is selected to finish third.

SWAC officials noted Alabama A&M and Alabama State have opted out for the Spring 2021 season.

