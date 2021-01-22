Rummel RB Logan Diggs will pick between Notre Dame and LSU on signing day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last time Logan Diggs suited up for Rummel, he made it a memorable night. The senior racked up 258 total yards, and four touchdowns against Catholic in the state semifinals.
“I really did it for my teammate, Caboz (Craig), he got hurt in practice. In my opinion, if he didn’t get hurt, he’s the soul of the D-Line, the game would’ve been completely different on the defensive side of the ball. Every time I scored, and everything I did for him. I gave him a dap, and told him I was playing for him,” said Rummel running back Logan Diggs.
Now it’s decision time for Logan Diggs. On National Signing Day he’ll pick between Notre Dame and LSU.
“It’s been tough. It’s been a real hard journey for me. I’m still figuring things out, but I feel like I’m getting close to making a decision,” said Diggs.
Diggs is verbally committed to Notre Dame, but the allure of LSU is appealing running back.
“At the end of the day, LSU is LSU. As a kid growing up you dream of playing at LSU. It’s been a really big dream of mine since I was kid. To see how they produce athletes, and see how they get to the next level easily because it’s the SEC. They call it NFLSU for a reason, because a lot of people get drafted from there,” said Diggs.
