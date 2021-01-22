Man fatally shot overnight in Livingston Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was fatally shot in Livingston Parish early Thursday morning, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting in the 35000 block of Hwy 1036 around 3 a.m. A second victim, a woman, was shot in the arm, according to LPSO.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call 225-686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
