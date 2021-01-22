LWC response time slow due to dealing with fraudulent claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejorie told a joint session of the legislature the department has been inundated with requests for unemployment relief but fighting through fraudulent claims and tying up resources at LWC has drastically slowed it’s response time to people filing new claims.
Dejorie says, the legislature staff will be staying over the weekend to work through the backlog of cases in hopes to have most of that cleared by mid next week.
