2 Lady Jags named to Preseason All-SWAC Volleyball team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SWAC has announced its Spring 2021 Preseason All-SWAC Volleyball team and two members of Southern volleyball have landed on the list.
Senior setter Princess Stark of Cordova, Tenn. made the first team. Junior outside hitter/right-side hitter Jada Carter of Sachse, Texas was named to the second team.
Jackson State sophomore Jylen Whitten was named Preseason Player of the Year.
The Lady Jags will host UAPB at the Clifford Seymour Gym on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 5 p.m. to start their all-conference season.
