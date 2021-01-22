FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A rainy start to the day with isolated showers expected to linger

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rainy weather greets most of us to start the day on Friday, but this afternoon should trend somewhat drier, with only isolated showers expected to linger.
While the morning rains could be locally heavy at times, the threat for severe weather is minimal and rain amounts should be manageable.
Today’s highs will top out in the upper 60s as a cold front slowly sinks down to the coast.
With the front along our coast on Saturday, cooler air will filter in from the north, resulting in highs only reaching the low 60s. Generally overcast skies will also persist, but only a slight chance of showers is expected.
That front retreats inland as a warm front by Sunday, allowing our highs to soar into the mid 70s.
Again on Sunday, only a slight chance of showers is expected. However, good rain chances return on Monday and somewhat unsettled weather will continue into at least the mid part of next week.
