Donna Britt was a champion for the ALS community before she was diagnosed with the disease

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “She wanted to do more, and we knew that about her, she always wanted to do as much as she could, and then some,” said Dr. Jessica Boykin with the ALS Association.
Donna Britt was a champion for the ALS community, even before she was diagnosed with the disease.
“She did the ice bucket challenge, I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but she did the ice bucket challenge way back in 2014 and was a supporter long before her diagnosis,” said Dr. Boykin.
Dr. Jessica Boykin works for the Louisiana Mississippi chapter of the ALS Association, an organization that provides a multitude of care services for those who suffer from ALS such as medical equipment, care coordination, emergency respite, and patient assistance grants. They also fiercely advocate their cause everywhere they can. Dr. Boykin says Donna’s contributions to other families with ALS continue after her death.
“This morning I had planned to reach out to Mark, but he called me first instead to talk about donating all of Donna’s equipment to our own closet because they knew how devastating the disease is for families who don’t have the resources,” said Dr. Boykin.
The ALS Association says because Donna was so open with her disability, more people have been able to identify the symptoms for themselves and as a result, seek treatment earlier rather than later. Even former Saints’ player Steve Gleason, another Louisiana legend who suffers from ALS, tweeted out today saying, “we are sad to see the passing of Donna Britt. She was and will always be an extraordinary voice for Louisiana and for all those living with ALS. She will be profoundly missed.”
“We were so sad to hear the news, we watched her for years and...she’s gonna be greatly missed,” said one local resident.
“Donna was all that they said she was and then more. And it’s a shame because we’ve lost a top-notch person and she was a great fantastic person, you hate to lose them,” said another local resident.
