Donna Britt was a champion for the ALS community before she was diagnosed with the disease

The ALS Association says because Donna was so open with her disability, more people have been able to identify the symptoms for themselves and as a result, seek treatment earlier rather than later. Even former Saints’ player Steve Gleason, another Louisiana legend who suffers from ALS, tweeted out today saying, “we are sad to see the passing of Donna Britt. She was and will always be an extraordinary voice for Louisiana and for all those living with ALS. She will be profoundly missed.”