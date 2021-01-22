BRPD arrest suspect in connection to February 2019 homicide

Baton Rouge Police Department (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | January 22, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 11:47 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives have made an arrest in connection to a homicide from February 2019.

According to officials, BRPD with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Bobby Earl, 31, on Thursday, January 21. Investigators believe that Earl is connected with the death of Everette Williams.

Earl was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of second degree murder.

