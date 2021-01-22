Baton Rouge Blues Festival rescheduled until Fall 2021

Baton Rouge Blues Festival rescheduled until Fall 2021
By Autumn Payton | January 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 5:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Blues Festival and Foundation has announced the rescheduling of the 2021 Blues Festival for Saturday, September 18 in Downtown Baton Rouge.

The Blues Festival, a landmark Louisiana music festival showcasing local and world-renowned blues artists, was originally scheduled for April 17-April 18

“Instead of closing the door entirely, we’ve decided to host a one-day Blues celebration in the Fall as we continue to seek the advice of health officials at all levels,” said Neustrom.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.