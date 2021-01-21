WAFB News Director shares memories of Donna Britt

My sweet chihuahua, Lucky Dawg, recently passed away. She was just one month shy of turning 20 years old. I often brought Lucky to work with me and Donna just loved her. Our former co-worker, Monica Champagne, and I went to visit Donna at her home in early 2020. By this time, the awful disease had robbed much of Donna’s beautiful voice. Donna knew we were coming for a visit that day as we had called her husband to give him a heads up. That morning, hours before we were to arrive, Donna used her eyeball to type on her special little computer she had. She would use her eye to point to a letter. Letter by letter, she would form words. Whatever she “typed” with her eye would later come out of the speaker in her own voice.