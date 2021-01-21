Wade wants to prevent LSU’s defeat to Alabama from causing additional losses

“I had a great coach that I worked for tell me, ‘You’re going to play five great games a year. You’re going to play five games below your level. The other 20 are going to be in the middle. Don’t let the five below beat you in the other 20,’” said Wade. “I thought that was a great way to put it. We’re not as good as when we went on a 40-6 run against Arkansas. And we’re not as bad as we were last night. We’re somewhere in the middle. But we don’t need to let what happened last night beat us multiple times.”