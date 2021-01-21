Wade wants to prevent LSU’s defeat to Alabama from causing additional losses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade and his Tigers are recovering from a rough night at the PMAC and he doesn’t want that one defeat to be compounded into additional losses.
Alabama led by as many as 46 points Tuesday behind a barrage of 3-pointers before winning by a cool 30. It was a shooting display that we may not see again for a long time.
The Crimson Tide hit an SEC record 23 shots from beyond the arc and scored 30 points in the first seven minutes of action. It was a humbling event but just one game.
“I had a great coach that I worked for tell me, ‘You’re going to play five great games a year. You’re going to play five games below your level. The other 20 are going to be in the middle. Don’t let the five below beat you in the other 20,’” said Wade. “I thought that was a great way to put it. We’re not as good as when we went on a 40-6 run against Arkansas. And we’re not as bad as we were last night. We’re somewhere in the middle. But we don’t need to let what happened last night beat us multiple times.”
LSU will travel to unranked Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 23, for a 5 p.m. tipoff on ESPN. The Tigers will then visit Texas A&M on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. for a game on SEC Network.
After that, they will host No. 12 Texas Tech in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. They will then face No. 16 Alabama again but this time in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. After that, they will host Florida on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m.
