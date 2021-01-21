President Biden began signing executive orders, one aimed at COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - President Biden didn’t waste a minute before he began signing executive orders, one of which aimed at COVID-19.
“The first order I’m signing here, relates to..um... COVID. And it’s requiring as I said all along where I have authority mandating masks being worn and social distancing be kept on federal property and interstate commerce etc.”, said President Biden.
From Washington, Governor John Bel Edwards said he believes his relationship with the president will work to Louisiana’s advantage in combating the virus.
“So, I welcome the president’s executive order today to mandate mask usage because they work, we know that they work”, said Governor Edwards.
Health experts are under the impression that this administration will have a more robust response at tackling the surges.
“He’s gonna just manage the heck out of this, uh, we’re gonna put all of the resources that we can in to get as many people vaccinated as quickly and expeditiously as possible”, said Dr. Anothony Fauci.
Part of President Biden’s plan in doing so would be to have 100 million Americans vaccinated within his first 100 days in office. Something Governor Edwards says he is committed to helping accomplish.
“And we’re going to do our part, and that requires us to do about 15,000 vaccinations a day and of course we have to have the doses in order to do that”, said Governor Edwards.
A task that some people here at home feel is too good to be true and in order for them to believe it they need to see it.
“At the rate it is right now, it’s not possible. because like I said not everybody gonna take it”, said Baton Rouge resident Willie Rogers.
“I don’t know if we’ll be able to get at least 15,000..20,000 I don’t know maybe it’s possible. I just think they need to go ahead and vaccinate everybody, everybody that wants to be vaccinated anyway”, said Baton Rouge resident Janice Selders.
