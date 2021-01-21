Shooting near N Foster Drive leads to police pursuit ending in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities say a shooting in North Baton Rouge led to a police chase that ended after a suspect’s vehicle crashed in downtown Baton Rouge.
Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely, a spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, says the incident began around 3:06 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 near the intersection of Prescott Road and North Foster Drive.
Police say one car pulled up to another car and began shooting. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office heard the shots and began pursuing one of the vehicles, according to Mckneely.
Sheriff’s deputies pursued the suspect until his vehicle crashed in downtown Baton Rouge in front of the Visit Baton Rouge office at the intersection of Laurel Street and Third Street.
Police say two people from the suspect’s vehicle have been arrested including the driver and the passenger who fired shots at the other vehicle. Mckneely says no one in the other vehicle was hit by gunfire in the shooting that happened near Prescott Road and North Foster Drive.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.