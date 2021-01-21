Officials, community members honor Donna Britt’s legacy

By WAFB Staff | January 21, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST - Updated January 22 at 6:13 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Elected officials and members of the community honor the legacy of treasured WAFB anchor, Donna Britt after learning about the news of her passing.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and many others are offering their condolences to Donna’s family and loved ones.

Please pray for the family of our sweet friend Donna Britt. She transitioned this morning after a courageous battle with ALS. Her legacy is part of the fabric of our community.

The Baton Rouge Police Department honors Donna Britt's legacy.
