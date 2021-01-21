Officials, community members honor Donna Britt’s legacy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Elected officials and members of the community honor the legacy of treasured WAFB anchor, Donna Britt after learning about the news of her passing.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and many others are offering their condolences to Donna’s family and loved ones.
I am saddened to learn of the passing of beloved Baton Rouge anchor Donna Britt.— Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) January 21, 2021
To know Donna was to love her. Not only was her talent as an anchor part of the fabric of our community but her heart for this community was evident in her countless service. pic.twitter.com/y4mavOklcO
Letti and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Donna Britt, who was known and loved by so many Louisianans.— La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) January 21, 2021
Our condolences and prayers go out to her husband, their family and loved ones.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of beloved journalist Donna Britt. Her passion for our students & the School was second to none. In 2020, Britt was honored as a Manship Hall of Fame inductee, and she served on the @LSU Student Media Board for several years. pic.twitter.com/cpmzbfoUhh— Manship School (@ManshipSchool) January 21, 2021
Beloved Baton Rouge news anchor Donna Britt has passed away. Our @WBRZ family sends our deepest condolences to her family and her work family @WAFB. https://t.co/uI8SiKyJ6U— Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) January 21, 2021
Please pray for the family of our sweet friend Donna Britt. She transitioned this morning after a courageous battle with ALS. Her legacy is part of the fabric of our community.Posted by Sylvia Weatherspoon on Thursday, January 21, 2021
Mayor Waites statement on the passing away of Donna Britt— CityOfBakerLA (@CityOfBakerLA1) January 21, 2021
https://t.co/FTyrdCH2HJ
My heart hurts with the death of my dear friend Donna Britt. Her battle with ALS over. Love and prayers to her husband Mark Ballard and family.— André Moreau (@9andre) January 21, 2021
@MarkBallardCnb pic.twitter.com/K1TkWcYxsy
We are saddened to hear about the passing of Donna Britt. She was and will always be an extraordinary voice for Louisiana and for all those living with ALS. She will be profoundly missed. https://t.co/RUY5qYyvT8— Team Gleason (@TeamGleason) January 21, 2021
If you were fortunate enough to meet Donna, then you know how special she was. She was dedicated to her job, her family and her community. She fought ALS courageously. Please keep her family in your prayers. https://t.co/46cKLnzexA— Louisiana Treasury (@LATreasury) January 21, 2021
.@WAFB's Donna Britt was a legend. Our prayers and thoughts are with her family and the shared community who loved her. https://t.co/UDf17aigeb pic.twitter.com/uzc8SbTB3v— Hillar C. Moore, III (@EBRDA) January 21, 2021
Laura and I are saddened to hear of Donna Britt’s passing. Donna was a force to be reckoned with in Baton Rouge television news at @WAFB, and thousands of families graciously welcomed her into their homes each evening. She will be dearly missed.— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 21, 2021
Our hearts are heavy today after the passing of Louisiana’s beloved Donna Britt. From the office of the Lt. Governor, I want to thank her for her many years of service to our state & for being a true Louisiana ambassador. She will be greatly missed by Louisiana. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/Mf9TP2EmZr— Office of Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser (@LouisianaLtGov) January 21, 2021
It was an honor to help pay tribute to Donna Britt tonight on @WAFB. Wherever there was something positive happening to uplift people in Baton Rouge, you could find Donna there. Her servant's heart was part of the fabric of our community and she will be truly missed. pic.twitter.com/ki2A8Mepys— Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) January 22, 2021
We are saddened to hear about the passing of longtime @WAFB news anchor Donna Britt. She was a big supporter of our #BatonRouge campuses and a mentor to many of our #masscomm students. Her welcoming spirit, great personality, and determination will truly be missed. #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/9CHMSMHfUs— Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) January 22, 2021
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.