Lady Jags at Alabama A&M postponed due to COVID-19 issues in Lady Bulldog program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball game at Alabama A&M that was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23 has been postponed due to COVID-19 within the Lady Bulldog program, according to SWAC officials.
They reported a positive test and quarantining of student-athletes led to the decision to postpone the contest, as set in the guidelines and protocols by the league.
It is unknown when the game will be played.
The next scheduled game for the Lady Jags is in Montgomery, Ala. against Alabama State on Monday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m.
