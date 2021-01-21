FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely to return today with highs topping out in the low 70’s this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain returns to the forecast today as moisture surges inland in advance of our next cold front.
The morning hours should stay mainly dry, but a few, generally light showers will be possible by this afternoon, with highs topping out in the low 70s.
Rain becomes likely tonight as the cold front moves into the region from the north.
We could have a damp morning commute on Friday morning, with lows in the low 60s. And temperatures won’t warm up much on Friday as off-and-on showers continue, with highs in the upper 60s.
No severe weather is expected and rain amounts should be manageable, but some areas could end up with over an inch of rain by Saturday morning.
Saturday briefly trends cooler as the front stalls to our south, but temperatures will quickly rebound on Sunday as it moves back inland as a warm front.
Small rain chances linger in the weekend forecast, but it looks as though we’ll see good rain chances return on Monday.
