Deputies investigating deadly overnight shooting on Sherwood Common Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
The man has been identified as Andre Johnson, Jr., 26, of Clinton.
According to deputies, the shooting happened in the 4500 block of Sherwood Common Blvd. around 11:15 p.m.
Detectives say Johnson and woman went to meet with another person.
The woman says that person then got into the car with the pair and shot and killed Johnson.
According to police, the woman also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
