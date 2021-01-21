Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reflects on lost season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Odell Beckham Jr. missed the Browns playoff run and reflected on it Tuesday via an Instagram story.
Beckham Jr. wrote that it was “a bittersweet season being on the outside looking in” but also said he was “proud and inspired” by the team’s effort.
Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in week 7 against the Bengals.
He’s under contract to Cleveland through 2023 and Monday in a zoom call head coach Kevin Stefanski said of OBJ “I’m excited to get him back here. I know it was not easy for him being away from his teammates, especially as these games got bigger and into the playoffs. I know he definitely wanted to be a part of it.”
Giants running back Saquon Barkley, also recovering from a torn ACL, told ESPN he will work out with Beckham Jr. this offseason.
“I’m definitely going to link up with [Odell],” Barkley said. “Obviously Odell tore his knee a little too. I think we both need just being there. We’re really good friends. Competing with each other and pushing each other will also be good too. That’s the only thing I know for certain I will do. Everything else is up in the air.”
