ADORABLE DONNA: WAFB celebrates the life and legacy of Donna Britt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB-TV will be airing a commercial-free hour-long special celebrating the life and legacy of beloved news anchor Donna Britt at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.
Donna spent her entire 38-year career as a news anchor at WAFB-TV. She passed away Thursday morning after her years-long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) at the age of 62.
Donna signed off the air on June 13, 2018 after 38 years of service at WAFB.
Join us at 6 p.m. Thursday on WAFB-TV in remembering Donna. You can also stream it live on the WAFB 9News app and your favorite streaming device.
REMEMBERING DONNA BRITT:
