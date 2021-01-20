Wednesday, January 20: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 374,582 total cases - 2,536 new cases
- 8,383 total deaths - 59 new deaths
- 1,858 patients in hospitals - decrease of 47 patients
- 243 patients on ventilators - decrease of 6 patients
- 320,025 patients recovered - increase of 21,411 patients
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.