Listeria concerns prompt squash recall across multiple states
Pero Family Farms brand squash sold across Louisiana, Florida, Texas, New York, Maine, Georgia, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Virginia and Missouri is under a recall. (Source: Food and Drug Administration)
By Kevin Foster | January 19, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST - Updated January 19 at 8:58 PM

(WAFB) - Skip the squash if you’re shopping in Louisiana and some neighboring states. Food and Drug Administration officials say some squash sold under the Pero Family Farms brand may be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled vegetables are shaped into cubes, chunks, and spirals. A list of lot codes and expiration dates can be used to identify recalled containers.

The company advises buyers to toss any contaminated squash out or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Pero Family Farms Food Company can be contacted directly by calling 561-498-5771

