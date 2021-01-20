La. senators react to inauguration of President Joe Biden

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Louisiana’s senators, Dr. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, have both released statements commenting on the day’s events.
“I look forward to working with the Biden administration to create more and better paying jobs for Louisiana workers, to lower the cost of health care, to improve the lives of Louisiana families, and to drive our country forward,” said Dr. Cassidy.
Sen. Cassidy also responded to reports that President Biden intends to revoke a key permit for the Keystone pipeline.
“A president who promised to help the American people should not start off his administration by killing a project in which thousands are employed,” said Dr. Cassidy.
Cassidy, who urged the Trump administration to speed up the pipeline project, was also a strong critic of former President Barack Obama’s attempts to halt the project.
“It was an honor to represent Louisiana in our nation’s capital as America swore in Joseph Biden as our 46th president. I hope today reminds us all that the key to America’s freedom and success has always been the truth and values found in our Constitution. I look forward to working with President Biden and his administration to serve the people of Louisiana,” Kennedy said.
