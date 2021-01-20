FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and cloudy day ahead, rain returns to forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front sinking down to the coast this morning and then stalling will result in a significant increase in cloud cover today. However, the vast majority of us will likely stay dry, with highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday will see a mild and dry start in the mid 50s, but a few showers will be possible by the afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north. Thursday will continue our run of above-normal temperatures as highs climb into the low 70s.
Better rain chances are expected late Thursday night into Friday as the front slowly sinks southward through our area. It briefly moves into the northern Gulf, resulting in a somewhat cooler day on Saturday. But it will then retreat to the north as a warm front, allowing temperatures to rebound into the 70s on Sunday.
A few showers will be possible through the weekend, with good rain chances potentially returning by Monday
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.