BRPD investigating deadly shooting on N. 23rd Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that led to the death of a 26-year-old.
According to BRPD, the shooting occurred on Monday, Jan. 4 around 6:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North 23rd Street near Cherry Street.
Officials state that Aurtrell Bivens, 26, and a juvenile victim were traveling north bound on North 23rd St. when unknown suspect(s) began shooting at their vehicle.
The juvenile victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Bivens was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The motive is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).
