Baton Rouge children react to presidential inauguration

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Capitol Elementary are watching history unfold. The first Black American, first Asian American, first female being sworn in as vice president of the United States.
4th grader, Raniya Lewis, says, “That makes me feel really good because to know that a Black African woman is representing Black people, and she’s opening doors for more women.” Makenzie Scott, who is also in 4th grade, adds, “It’s pretty much special for me because maybe if she inspires me I will want to run for president or vice president.”
The girls at Capitol Elementary say the new vice president is someone they can relate to and look up to. “She’s brown and she’s the first person, plus she even looks like me, she’s like me. And we are wearing these pearls to celebrate her,” says Sariyah Fontenot who is in 1st grade.
As the students watched the ultimate change-of-command ceremony, teachers turned live-action into a lesson learning who the new leaders are and what they will do for the country.
“It is very important because one day they can be holding that position, we want them to learn about various positions of power, and how important they are with running the government. So, this week and last we’ve been doing many activities, and so today to accumulate the activity and engage them in the inauguration,” says Karla Johnson who is the principal of Capitol Elementary.
“Today we are showing the inauguration because this is a very historical event, not only for our nation but for our little brown skin little girls and all students of nationalities. So, we just want all students to be prepared and be well versed where they know what’s going on,” said Karla.
A day to watch a page turn in the history books, and a day to dream of what mark they will make with their own accomplishments, now seemingly so much more possible thanks to Madame Vice President.
