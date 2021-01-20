Barber shop normally filled with chatter is quiet as all eyes focus on historic inauguration of Biden, Harris

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Barbershops are normally filled with chatter between barbers and clients but one of Louisiana’s oldest barber shops was quiet on Wednesday, Jan. 20 as all eyes were focused on history in the making; the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“It’s kind of good to see a female vice president because we never had one and we need that now in these days,” Lenny Davis, owner of Webb’s Barber Shop in Baton Rouge, tells WAFB.
Davis tuned in all of the TVs in his shop to the inauguration so his colleagues and customers could watch.
“You know, you’re part of history to see things change. We see a lot of change around here. To see the inauguration and to and to see the change in power, it’s pretty good to watch,” Davis says.
But Davis is also part of history, at least here in Louisiana...he runs the oldest licensed barbershop in the state.
“My grandfather started the business so it’s been handed down to me. So, it’s been a family business for a long time,” he explains.
Davis says he tries to keep the feel of the 100-year-old shop authentic even though there have been some upgrades.
“Even though we are building a new barbershop we still are going to keep the old look with the current barbershop, keeping it old-fashioned,” he says.
Davis says he’s grateful to uphold his family’s history and is also happy to witness history as it unfolds around him.
“It’s good to watch and it’s very interesting in the change of power you watch and see between the presidents it’s different and interesting to watch and never the same. you definitely want to keep up with it,” Davis says.
While there was not much chatter in the shop Wednesday, the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris will likely have them talking for days to come.
