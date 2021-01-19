Tulane grad poised to become first transgender federal official confirmed by Senate

Dr. Rachel Levine is poised to become the first openly transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate. (Source: The White House)
By Mykal Vincent | January 19, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 9:21 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - President-elect Joe Biden has announced Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Dr. Levine graduated from Harvard College and Tulane University School of Medicine.

She would become the first openly transgender federal official if she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Dr. Levine currently serves as Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She was confirmed three times by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania state senate.

