REPORT: Saints’ Michael Thomas to have surgery on injured ankle

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is likely to have surgery on his high ankle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Thomas, who injured his ankle in the Saints Week One win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only played in seven games this season for the black and gold.
He finished the season with 438 yards on 55 catches and did not record a touchdown during the regular season.
The former Ohio State Buckeye scored his first touchdown in the Wild Card game win against the Chicago Bears. Thomas was held without a catch in the Divisional Round playoff loss to the Bucs.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.