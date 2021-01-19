FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool start to the day, warmer weather ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A seasonably cool start to the day will give way to a rather warm afternoon for January standards as highs climb into the low 70s.
The warmer weather will be compliments of an increasing southerly flow that will also deliver increased levels of humidity to the area.
We’ll then see a weak cold front sliding through the area from late Tuesday into early Wednesday and the front may be enough to squeeze out a few light showers during the morning hours on Wednesday.
Otherwise, look for lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s.
A series of fronts moving into the area and at times meandering nearby will lead to a somewhat unsettled weather pattern from Thursday into the early part of next week.
As it stands right now, best rain chances are currently expected on Friday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.