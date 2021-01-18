Water Outages in Reserve, Garyville & Mt. Airy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Water outages will take place tonight beginning at 11:00 p.m. in Reserve, Garyville, and Mt. Airy. The estimated time frame for the water outage is 3 to 4 hours as emergency water line repairs are set to begin.
This Boil Water Advisory is to remain in effect until lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health, estimated to be within 48 hours.
It is recommended that when water is restored, all water customers in Reserve, Garyville & Mt. Airy boil their water for one full minute before consuming it or using it for food preparation.
We will keep you updated when the Boil Water Advisory is lifted.
