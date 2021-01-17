Sunday, January 17: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Jan. 17, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
Note: Due to a data system issue, LDH did not update deaths on Friday, Jan. 15. New deaths reported today reflect deaths reported to LDH since Thursday, Jan. 14.
- 368,980 total cases - 4,122 new cases
- 8,203 total deaths - 123 new deaths
- 1,930 patients in hospitals - decrease of 71 patients
- 237 patients on ventilators - decrease of 5 patients
- 298,614 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.