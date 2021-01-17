Southern’s hot shooting blasts UAPB, 88-53

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team was in the zone on its shooting in a blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday, Jan. 16.
The Jaguars (2-4, 2-0 SWAC) crushed the Golden Lions (3-9, 2-1 SWAC), 88-53.
Harrison Henderson led Southern with a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds. Ahsante Shivers added 15 points and seven rebounds. Samkelo Cele chipped in 12 points.
Shaun Doss Jr. led UAPB with 18 points. Joshuwan Johnson added 16 points.
Southern was on fire shooting the ball. The Jags finished 29-of-46 (63%) from the field and 11-of-16 (68.8%) on 3-pointers. Each team had 14 turnovers. The Jags dominated just about every other category:
- Rebounds: 38-19
- Assists: 22-3
- Bench Points: 49-8
- Fast Break Points: 23-9
- Points Off Turnovers: 16-7
- Points in the Paint: 30-16
Southern will remain at home to host Mississippi Valley State on Monday, Jan. 18, at 4:30 p.m.
