Ochsner says vaccine appointments postponed due to ‘limited supply’

Due to the limited vaccine supply, we will no longer be able to schedule new appointments for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and some currently scheduled appointments will be impacted. Patients with first dose appointments scheduled for Thursday, January 21 – Monday, January 25 will receive a notification from Ochsner if their appointment is postponed and will have priority access to reschedule once we receive additional vaccines. Patients who have already received their first dose will receive their second dose as scheduled.